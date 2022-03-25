Heavy security presence at Baba Yara Stadium ahead Ghana vs Nigeria game

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police Service to ensure security at Baba Yara



Technicians fix CCTV camera’s near the stadium



Stadium road blocked in Kumasi



The Ghana Police Service has heightened security presence at the Baba Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of Ghana’s match against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Ahead of the big match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, the police have blocked roads and re-directed cars to avoid traffic around the stadium.



The police in collaboration with the military have also mounted stations near the stadium to ensure calm around the area.



To avert any form of confusion and chaos that may break at the gates, there is also heavy security presence at the checkpoints to verify spectators' e-tickets.



At the time of filing this report, CCTV cameras around the stadium were being repaired by a team of technicians.



The presence of the security service is expected to ensure calm in the much-anticipated game which is expected to have about 40,000 fans in attendance.



The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



Watch video below



