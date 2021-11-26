Hearts will come good soon - Gladson Awako

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako says that his side will soon banish their demons and return to the form that saw they win the 2020/2021 league.



The phobians have endured a dreadful start to the defence of their Ghana Premier League title having failed to win a single game in four matches.



Hearts have drawn three matches against Legon Cities, WAFA and Aduana Stars before losing 2-0 to AshantiGold SC last Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium.



It appears the pressure is mounting on the former Medeama gaffer but he has a lot of credit in the bank after winning the double last season.



The midfielder who went AWOL finally returned to the team after an intervention from the Teshie Youth Chief, Original Nii Martey Laryea I.



"It's been difficult so far for us as a team, four matches played with three (3) points is very difficult but surely we will come good soon, I am very confident in coach Samuel Boadu and my colleagues in camp," he told Hot FM.



The 'prodigal son' has pleaded for forgiveness from his teammates all persons with Hearts at heart and even journalists for his conduct since signing for Hearts.



"In fact, I must say a very big sorry to my teammates for whatever has happened, I pray they forgive me, am sorry.



"I must say that I have regretted all that has happened and hope all including journalists will forgive me and be supportive to my career," he said.