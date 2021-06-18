Hearts will beat Kotoko to win the league title - Bernard Dong Bortey

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legendary Hearts player Bernard Dong Bortey says that his former side Accra Hearts of Oak have what it takes to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



He says they have the quality materials and with the needed determination and character they can get over the finish line.



With five matches to end the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season it is only goal difference that separates Asante Kotoko from Accra Hearts of Oak.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, he says his former side will beat fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium to win the trophy.



"As I predicted earlier this season, Hearts has the quality to win the league with determination and they are on course. All that is left is the character to finish it off."



According to Bortey it has been a long time since Hearts won the league and thinks that things will change for the better this time.



"During our time, we won the league with a point so I am very optimistic that they will beat Asante Kotoko and win the league which has eluded them for far too long. Definitely something new will happen," he added.



