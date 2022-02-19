Hearts will beat Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday – Prince Tagoe predicts

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe has predicted a 1-0 win for Hearts of Oak in their game against Kotoko on Sunday.



The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Tagoe who featured for Hearts before departing for greener pastures has tipped the club to beat Kotoko with Muntari scoring the only goal of the match.



“Hearts of Oak will beat Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday, Sulley Muntari will score the goal on the day so people should watch out” he said on Angel TV.



Kotoko sit top of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies 8th position with 24 points.