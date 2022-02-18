Hearts vs. Kotoko clash: Clearance given for stadium to be filled to capacity

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

The February 20, 2022, Ghana Premier League fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko can be played before a fully-packed stadium.



This development was contained in a letter from the National Sports Authority, NSA, to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, GFA.



The communication dated February 18, 2022 read in part: "Per consultation of Governing Board of the Authority with the Ghana Health Service/COVID-19 Taskforce, I have been directed to officially inform you that as the clubs receive clearance to play full capacity at the Accra Sports Stadium during the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, 20th February, 2022, all attendees must strictly wear face masks and observe social distancing."



The statement directed the FA to work with the NSA and COVID-19 Taskforce to ensure the directive is enforced.



"Ghana Health Service will also mount vaccination centers to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to spectators and the general public," the statement added.



There had been a sustained media advocacy that being the biggest game of the football calendar, an exemption should be made for fans to fill the stands.



Kotoko are league leaders with 36 points while the hosts are 8th with 24 points. Aside the 3 points at stake, more than anything, there are bragging rights to secure.



