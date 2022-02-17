Hearts vs Kotoko: The most 'powerful juju team' will win – Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi is convinced Sunday’s Super 2 Clash between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko will be won in the spiritual realm.



According to him, Kotoko is always favorite and comfortable playing in Accra Sports stadium hence he is very confident Kotoko will carry the three points on Sunday.



However, Sarfo Gyamfi believes the biggest game on the GHPL calendar has nothing to do with form.



“Kotoko and Hearts games are always nice to watch, as a player it is always a privilege to feature in those matches, is one of the easiest games to play as a player."



"There is juju in football because Hearts and Kotoko games have nothing to do with form."



"Spiritually the more powerful team will win the match. “I know that this coming Sunday it will be a tough match."



Kotoko will be seeking 3 points in a bid to boost their chances of winning their first title since 2014 while Hearts of Oak will be hoping to grab the three points to catch up with Kotoko to defend their league title.