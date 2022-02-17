Hearts vs Kotoko: 5 key battles to look out for

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb feature



Local football enthusiasts are in suspense and cannot wait to witness an action-packed game at the Accra Sports Stadium as two of the very best teams in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go head-to-head on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Despite a poor performance in the first half of the season, a win over Kotoko in their last match of the round would make up for all the disappointment moments the club have had this season.



Whereas for Kotoko, beating Hearts to wrap up brilliant outing in the first round as well as opening 9 points gap at the top of the table would put the Porcupines on cloud nine.



The two teams have arguably the best squad in the league and are expected to line-up thee best players in the country at the moment for the game.



GhanaWeb, therefore takes a look at the key battles for the match



Mudasiru Salifu vs Sulley Muntari



The battle between Salifu and Muntari in the midfielder of the park will be a joy to watch.



Muntari,37, will look to dictate the pace for Hearts of Oak with his long balls and simple passing. Also hope to have a drive at goal when there is an opening around the Kotoko area.



Whereas, workaholic Salifu will look to make things tick for Kotoko by winning the second balls and combining with the midfield well to ensure a smooth transition, while operating in a box-to-box role.



For Muntari, he will be making his first-ever Super Clash appearance.



Gladson Awako vs Richmond Lamptey



Also in midfield, the other battle that could decide the game is the creative area. Both teams would want their creative spark to turn up for the event.



For Awako, he has played just a handful of games for Hearts despite joining the team before the start of the season. The former Great Olympics man is yet to find his feet although he scored on his debut.



Despite his poor form, he is a quality player who can affect the match for Hearts on a good day. The Phobians will hope Sunday will be a good day.



Unlike Awako, Lamptey has hit the ground running since joining Kotoko in September 2021.



The former Inter Allies midfielder has scored 3 goals so far and has been key in Kotoko's fluidity in the attacking areas with his intelligent passing and brilliant ball carrying.



Who gets the edge over the other in the opposing area? A question only Sunday has the answer the to.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh vs Agustine Agyapong



Nimble-footed Daniel Afriyie against resilient young full back, Augustine Agyapong on the right side of the defense is one to savour.

Afriyie's pace and dribbling skill makes him a cut in the throat for many defenders.



However, Agyapong in his first season for Kotoko has shown no flaws in executing his core mandate as a defender and his offensive contribution as a modern-day full back.



Considering the qualities of the two played who are both under age 20, their battle on the flank will be exciting to watch.



Mohammed Alhassan vs Etouga Thierry



Mo Alhassan has been inconsistent in his performance this season and will be up for a huge test on Sunday against the current top scorer, Franck Etouga Thiery Mbella.



The Kotoko striker is flying at the moment, scoring 11 goals so far. However, 9 of his goals were scored at home hence Alhassan will hope Etouga will have one of his many flat away performances.



The Black Stars B defender missed Hearts previous game against Real Tamale United through injury. Reports indicates that the assistant captain for the Phobians will be ready for the match.



Kofi Kordzi vs Abdul Ganiu Ismail



Asante Kotoko's Ganiu would have to bring his A-game to bear as he faces strong and bulky Kofi Kordzi who will lead the Hearts of Oak line.



Kordzi is a well built center forward who uses his stature to his advantage in both aerial and ground duels. He has scored 7 goals this season.



Cool, calm and composed and commanding, are the major traits of the Kotoko skipper. His positional awareness is also another trait that sets him apart from other defenders in the league.



The contest between the two will be one of the major highlight of the much-anticipated game.



With these battles in prospect, the fixture scheduled to at 3PM kick-off time promises to be lively.





Author: Emmanuel Enin