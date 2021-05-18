Hearts vs Elmina Sharks referee admits he erred ask for forgiveness

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Center referee, Maxwell Kofi Owusu who officiated the Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday has admitted he erred in awarding the phobians a dodgy penalty on the day.



He awarded Hearts a penalty when a goal bound effort hit the top shoulder of the Elmina Sharks defender.



Depsite numerous protestation from the Sharks players the referee stood by his call and to add insult to injury he showed Isaac Donkor a red card for his over zealous protest.



The referees made controversial calls throughout the match including the Elmina Sharks goalie moving off his line Victor Aidoo took his penalty which was saved.



Despite the assistant referee waving his flag to signal to the center referee that Sharks goalkeeper moved off his line the center referee ignored and allowed play to continue.



Accra Hearts of Oak eventually won the match 2-0 with goals from Isaac Mensah and Benjamin Afutu in the second half.



The referee will not wait for the referee review panel to call him but has admitted his error in a social media post



He said: “This was absolutely not a good decision.”



“I’m not proud of it. A lot of people have been hurt. I am hurt too.”



