Hearts to resume training after halting programs due to disease outbreak

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak will return to training today, May 25, 2022 after halting all training programs due to mass strange disease outbreak weeks ago.



The Phobians were hit with a mass strange disease not long ago, however, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recommended that all games and training of Hearts of Oak be suspended.



Due to that, Hearts of Oak matchday 30 game against Eleven Wonders over the weekend was postponed.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions has not trained since their game against the Techiman-based club was postponed.



But Footballghana.com understands the club will resume training on Wednesday at the Legon Ajax Park to prepare for the remaining games of the campaign.



Hearts of Oak are 3rd on the league log with 49 points.