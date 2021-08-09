Hearts to play either Kotoko or AshGold in Super Cup clash

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Premier League and FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak will engage either their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko or AshGold in the Ghana Super Cup at the start of next season.



This follows directives from the regulations of the Ghana Football Association governing the competition.



With Hearts of Oak winning the league and the FA Cup double, the Phobians will have to play either the runner up of the league or the runner up of the FA Cup.



Article 9,3 states as follows: “In the event that the League Champion is the same as the FA Cup Champion, that club shall be declared the automatic Super Cup champion.



“The GFA Executive Council may, however, organize a ceremonial match between the club and either the runners-up in the league or FA Cup for the purpose of awarding the trophy,” it added.



For this reason, the Phobians are likely to lock horns with their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko or FA Cup finalists AshGold before the start of the 2021/22 season.



Hearts had the better side of Asante Kotoko in the just ended season, beating the Porcupine Warriors in the second leg after drawing their first leg clash.



For AshGold, they drew 2-2 with Hearts in the first leg of the league, won the second leg in Obuasi by a lone goal and drew 0-0 in the FA Cup final after regulation time.



The clash will only be a ceremonial encounter as the Phobians are already winners of the Super Cup after winner both the league and the FA Cup.