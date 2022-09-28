Hearts to appoint Dutchman Erik Van der Meer as new head coach - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are on the verge of appointing Dutch trainer Erik van der Meer as the club's new head coach, according to local media reports.



The reigning FA Cup winners has been poor in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign, losing one and drawing two in their first three games and are yet to register a win in their last eight league games.



This has led to the mutual termination of coach Samuel Boadu’s contract together with his backroom staff.



Hearts of Oak had an agreement with the Dutch gaffer to lead the club as technical director.



Van der Meer was at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday to watch the club's 1-1 stalemate against Kotoko which ended 1-1 and official announcement is imminent.



But reports in the media suggest the Dutchman will take over from Samuel Boadu who has been shown the exit door at the club.



Van de Meer holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has been unattached since leaving Saudi Arabia U20 job in March 2021.



He has previously handled Qatar SC, Honved Budapest, PFK Stal Kamyanske, Frenz United, Al Ahli Doha amongst others.



The Dutch tactician has also been in charge as an academy manager of Ukrainian side Metalurg Donetsk and director of football at Qatari club Al Shamal SC.