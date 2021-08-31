Hearts talisman Ibrahim Salifu delighted to win GPL Player of the Season

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Ibrahim Salifu has expressed delight after being crowned Player of the Season at the Ghana Premier League awards.



The former Eleven Wonders player beat teammates Benjamin Afutu and Gladson Awako as well as goalking Diawisie Taylor and Augustine Boakye to the award.



At a mini ceremony held at the Electroland office in Accra, the nimble-footed player thanked his teammates and fans of the club for helping him win the award.



"I'd like to thank the board chairman, thank my coaches for starting with coach Ignatius and ultimately coach Boadu for their guidance. A very big thank you to our supporters. Thank you so much for everything," he said.



Salifu was the star of Hearts of Oak as they won the double last season, winning the league and the MTN FA Cup.





Although he joined from Eleven Wonders in the second half, the skilful midfielder had a huge impact on the team.In 33 matches, he won eight man of the match awards, scoring three goals and creating eight assists.