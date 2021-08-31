You are here: HomeSports2021 08 31Article 1345435

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts talisman Ibrahim Salifu delighted to win GPL Player of the Season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salifu was the star of Hearts of Oak as they won the league and the MTN FA Cup Salifu was the star of Hearts of Oak as they won the league and the MTN FA Cup

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Ibrahim Salifu has expressed delight after being crowned Player of the Season at the Ghana Premier League awards.

The former Eleven Wonders player beat teammates Benjamin Afutu and Gladson Awako as well as goalking Diawisie Taylor and Augustine Boakye to the award.

At a mini ceremony held at the Electroland office in Accra, the nimble-footed player thanked his teammates and fans of the club for helping him win the award.

"I'd like to thank the board chairman, thank my coaches for starting with coach Ignatius and ultimately coach Boadu for their guidance. A very big thank you to our supporters. Thank you so much for everything," he said.

Salifu was the star of Hearts of Oak as they won the double last season, winning the league and the MTN FA Cup.



Although he joined from Eleven Wonders in the second half, the skilful midfielder had a huge impact on the team.

In 33 matches, he won eight man of the match awards, scoring three goals and creating eight assists.

News

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

‘Even if I’m given 1,000 cows, I won’t contest in 2024’ – Why Ken Agyapong is quitting Parliament

Business

The Black Star Line was the state shipping corporation of Ghana

Revamp Black Star Shipping Line to create jobs - Former Minister

Entertainment

Stonebwoy during his performance in the United Kingdom

Stonebwoy halts performance to ‘fix’ wig of female fan

Africa

Rwandan president Paul Kagame

Rwanda president donates cows to man whose herd was attacked by rebels

Opinions

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo, you forced Domelevo to go on pension at 60, why Jumoh at 71 is the Director of GIHOC?