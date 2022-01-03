Hearts struggle against Bechem United in stalemate

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: GNA

It was a lackluster performance from Accra Hearts of Oak as they were held to a goalless draw game by Bechem United in a match-day 11 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians were lucky to escape with a point from the game which was largely dominated by Bechem United who couldn't capitalize on the numerous opportunities that fell their way.



Hearts with the point stretched their unbeaten run to six in all competitions as they are currently placed ninth on the league log while Bechem United maintain their fourth spot.



Bechem United started the game the better side having maintained possession very well with their playmaker Augustine Okrah coming close twice in breaking the deadlock in the first quarter.



Hearts were largely on the back foot with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi making some superb saves to deny the away side but had to be substituted on the half hour mark after sustaining a groin injury.



The chances kept coming for the Hunters but couldn't capitalize on them with substitute goalkeeper Ben Mensah also producing some decent saves to keep the game scoreless.



Hearts were lucky to end the first half with no goals conceded with the fans expressing their disappointment with their performances in the first half.



Things didn't get any better for the Phobians at the start of the second half as Bechem United continued their dominance of the game.



Coach Samuel Boadu did introduce Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Salim Adams in the early stages to spice up their attack but the Bechem United defense were rock solid.



Gladson Awako who was very quiet in the game tried his luck from a free-kick just outside the penalty box but his effort sealed wide to the relief of the Bechem United defense.



The game was very open the latter stages of the second with Bechem United once again coming close through Emmanuel Avornyo whose effort on goal narrowly skewed wide.



Substitute Seidu Suraj should have won the game for Hearts with a glorious opportunity in the late stages of the game but shockingly missed from close range to the despair of the teaming Hearts fans as both sides shared the spoils.