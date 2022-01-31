Hearts sign one-year deal with Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

Accra Hearts of Oak have secured the services of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari.



The player on Monday morning at the office of the Board Chairman of the Club, Togbe Afede XIV, appended his signature to a one-year deal, that would enable the club register him with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the second transfer window.



Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, the player did receive any signing on fee from the club and would be taking only monthly salaries and allowances.



Muntari, was a key member of the Black Stars, that played for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, in Germany, South Africa and Brasil respectively, as well as the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Ghana.



According to officials of Hearts, Ali Muntari would now be eligible for the second round of the league.



Muntari, 37, played a key role for Inter Milan in 2010, when they won the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League as well as the Italian Cup and Serie A League, has been regular figure at Hearts training grounds in the last two years.



The player trained with Hearts anytime he was on holidays in Ghana, and his recent appearance at the training grounds of Hearts reignited talks of the possibility of joining the defending league champions.



The recent decision to formalize his relationship with the club brings to an end the long-standing rumours of his move to Hearts.



Muntari joins the list of few players who returned to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after playing in Europe.



Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan joined Legon Cities during the last football season, whilst Odartey Lamptey and Bafour Gyan also played for Kotoko before hanging their boots.



Hearts is currently placed fifth in the GPL with 23 points with an outstanding match against Asante Kotoko.