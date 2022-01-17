Hearts sign Dennis Korsah on a 4-year deal - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Hearts of Oak have reportedly completed the signing of Ebusua Dwarfs left-back Dennis Korsah, pending an official announcement.





According to footballghana.com, the Phobians sealed the four-year deal on Monday, January 14, 2022. However, the transfer fee for the move was not disclosed.





Korsah was also on the radar of league leaders, Asante Kotoko, after an impressive performance last season. But the reigning champions have beaten their arch-rivals to signing the full-back.





The 25-year-old was involved in 9 goals last term, scoring 5 and assisting 4. However, his performance was not enough to save Ebusua Dwarfs from relegation.





The former Dwarfs captain is set to replace Raddy Ovouka who has been loaned out to New Mexico.





At his new club, he will be expected to give the Rainbow club a major squad boost as they aim to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles this season as well.