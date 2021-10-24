Hearts should blame Anas expose for poor officiating by Angolan referee - GFA Exco member

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo says that Accra Hearts of Oak should blame Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his expose that rocked Ghana football in 2017 for the bad officiating they suffered at the hands of Angolan referee Rodriguez in their first leg tie against WAC.



Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.



Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.



Despite the slim win, most Hearts of Oak fans were of the view that the referee was poor on the day as he denied the phobians what they deemed a clear penalty and other dubious call against them.



Other Hearts fans pointed accusing fingers at the GFA for the poor officiating but Nana Oduro Sarfo and Executive Council member speaking in an interview with Light FM says Hearts should blame Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his expose.



"The Anas expose' has caused Ghana football a lot because what referee Rodriguez from Angola did in Hearts game against WAC is all about Anas expose' and this is just the beginning."



"Anas expose' was wasteful to Ghana football." he emphasized.



The second leg game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.



The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.



