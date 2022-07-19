Hearts set sights on Bechem United’s Paul Kwei Jnr

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Hearts have identified Bechem United’s Paul Kwei Jnr to strengthen the depth of the squad ahead of next season.



The Phobians are said to have paid close attention to the 21-year-old attacking midfielder after he burst onto the scene following a move to Bechem United from Accra Young Wise in September 2021.



A lot of players are reportedly on their way out of the club due to the expiration of their contracts. The likes of Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Richmond Ayi, Mohammed Alhassan, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim, Patrick Razak, and Frederick Ansah Botchway could leave the club if they are unable to reach an agreement with the club to extend their contracts.



Kwei Jnr is regarded by many as one of the emerging talents in the Ghanaian league and was very instrumental for the Hunters in the just-ended season.



Kwei Jnr is one of four Bechem United players linked to the Accra club with goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu, midfielder Francis Twene and teenage sensation Clinton Duodu all linked to Hearts.