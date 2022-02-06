You are here: HomeSports2022 02 06Article 1462630

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts' predicted line up against Olympics, Muntari to start from bench

Hearts of Oak player, Sulley Muntari training with his teammates Hearts of Oak player, Sulley Muntari training with his teammates

Hearts of Oak face Olympics in Ga Mantse derby

Gladson to start for Hearts against former side Olympics

Richard Attah to start first game since returning from AFCON

Hearts of Oak's new signing Sulley Muntari could start from the bench as the Phobians face Great Olympics in a local derby tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The defending champions will look to record their first win over Olympics in three matches. The Dade lads managed to pick four points from their local rivals last season would want to extend their unbeaten run.

With Sulley expected to start from the bench, Salifu Ibrahim injured, and Salim Adams suspended, head coach Samuel Boadu expected to name a midfield of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Ushau Abu, and Galdson Awakao.

In defense, captain Fatawu Mohammed returned to training this week after his suspension but James Sewornu could maintain the spot as Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah with William Dankyi on the left side of the defense.

Richard Attah returning from the 2021 African Cup of Nations could make his return in the game replacing Richmond Ayi.

In attack, Daniel Afriyie and Enoch Asubonteng are expected to maintain their spot with Kofi Kordzi replacing Kojo Obeng Jnr.

Goalkeeper Attah, Kordzi, and Awako could be the three changes Boadu will make to the team today.

Kickoff set at 15:00 GMT

Full line up

Richard Attah

James Serwornu

William Dankyi

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako

Ushau Abu

Kofi Kordzi

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Enock Asubonteng