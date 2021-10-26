Hearts played like ‘Tugyimi Rice,’ they had no formula against WAC - Ex-Team Manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former team manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Benjamin Adjei, has suggested that the team’s game against Wydad Athletic Club over the weekend was a terrible one.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he explained that the team’s tactics and style of play were poor.



Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, were booted out of the CAF Champions League after suffering a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Wydad Athletic Club.



The Phobians were humiliated at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, October 24, 2021, and will now drop to the CAF Confederation Cup.



Benjamin Adjei reacting to the issue said the team had an opportunity in the first 20 minutes of the game to perform well but missed the opportunity.



He asserted that the team had no improvement after their home game and went into the Away game with the same formula, tactics and same approach.



The Hearts of Oak team, he noted, did not know what they were doing, and their opponent could have scored them ten goals if they had pushed further.



To him, the Hearts of Oak team played like ‘tugyimi rice on fire’, which needed water just to be more.



”The team had no formula, had no pattern. The team had no plan going into the game. That was why they were humiliated. But if you talk, they will attack you,” he told Isaac Worllanyo Wallaace.