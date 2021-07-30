You are here: HomeSports2021 07 30Article 1320589

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts pay $50,000 to sign WAFA duo Enock Asubonteng, Konadu Yiadom - Report

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to announce the signing of duo Enock Asubonteng and Konadu Yiadom after reaching agreement with the players and their representatives as well as WAFA.

Ghana Sports Online sources can confirm that the duo and their representatives were in Accra on Thursday morning to hold discussions with Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

Asubonteng, 20, is a free agent after seeing out his contract with WAFA. The midfield talisman scored 4 times from midfield in 26 appearances for the Sogakope-based club.

Meanwhile defender Konadu Yiadom, who is still contracted to WAFA, also joins the Phobians after Hearts reached agreement with the Academy club.

Hearts of Oak, winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title, are keen to bolster their squad as they prepare to participate in next season’s CAF Champions League.

There is already an agreement in place to sign 30-year-old former TP Mazembe midfielder Gladson Awako and the young midfield duo are expected to add quality and dept to the Phobians.

