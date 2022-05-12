Hearts official handed one-match ban, fined GHC2,000 for insulting referee

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Physical trainer of Hearts of Oak, W.O. Paul Tandoh has been banned for one game for verbally abusing a referee in their Ghana Premier League match against WAFA.



The former Aduana Stars gaffer was found guilty of using abusive language against referee Philip Arthur Forson and also refusing to leave the inner perimeter when ordered to do so.



In his defence statement, Tandoh denied using abusive language against the referee, insisting that he was instead complaining about a red card awarded to one of his side’s players.



He also rejected claims that he refused to leave the inner perimeter, stating that he was only “walking over to the Goalkeeper’s trainer to hand over his records book.”



After reviewing the footage, however, the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee found Tandoh guilty and handed him a one-match ban.



He was also fined GHC2,000.