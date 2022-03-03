Hearts of Oak yet to receive gate proceeds from Super Clash - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts draw 0-0 with Kotoko



Fans thrilled by Hearts vs Kotoko match



Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak performance



Nearly two weeks after playing the Super Clash game, Hearts of Oak are yet to receive the full amount of revenue accrued from the gates.



The Rainbow club hosted their rivals Asante Kotoko in a highly patronized game at the Accra Sports Stadium on February 20, 2022.



About 10,000 tickets were sold for the match with prices ranging from 50 cedis to 200 cedis.



However, days after the match, sports journalist, Saddick Adams has disclosed that the National Sports Authority is yet to render full payments to Hearts of Oak.



In a post on Twitter, Saddick tweeted, “A Hearts of Oak official told me that as at yesterday, the club had not received their full share of the gate proceeds from the #Superclash.”



“He said the NSA claims they had still not finished "counting" the money from the game played on 20th February,” he added.



Hearts of Oak were held in a stalemate by Asante Kotoko in their outstanding GPL fixture.





A Hearts of Oak official told me that as at yesterday, the club had not received their full share of the gate proceeds from the #Superclash.



He said the NSA claims they had still not finished "counting" the money from the game played on 20th February. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 3, 2022