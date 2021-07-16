Hearts of Oak won't disappoint Ghanaians in CAF Champions League - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has said his side won't disappoint Ghanaians as he is confident the Phobians will churn out impressive performances in this year’s CAF Champions League.



Hearts will represent Ghana at CAF's inter-club competition after winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.



Samuel Boadu's side will be making a return to the competition for the first time since 2009.



"It would be my first time playing in the CAF Champions League, so we try our maximum best to make an impact and people shouldn’t underestimate my players. We might not have big names but I believe they can put out some excellent performances and I urge the media to encourage them, likewise the fans and management and we would not disappoint Ghanaians in our African campaign".



"I’m yet to decide if we should bring on board some players to augment the squad because the league is yet to end and the MTN FA Cup is still ongoing," he told pressmen at the team’s training ground.



Hearts of Oak will be crowned champions of the Premier League on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after their game against WAFA at Sogakope.