Hearts of Oak winger Dominic Eshun requests termination of contract

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Dominic Eshun, has asked the club to terminate his contract, according to Ghanasportspage.com.



The 21-year-old is reportedly not happy about his condition at the club and wants to leave before the transfer window closes in the coming days.



Dominic Eshun featured in only five games for the Phobians who won the domestic double last season under coach Samuel Boadu.



Since joining Accra Hearts of Oak in 2019 from Karela United, the youngster has made only eight Premier League appearances



He is deemed surplus to requirement by coach Samuel Boadu following the arrival of Gladson Awako, Enock Asubonteng, and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.