Hearts of Oak win GH¢250,000 for Ghana Premier League title success

Soccer News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are pocketing GH¢250,000 for winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Ghanaian giants, who wrapped up their 21st league title after a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday in Accra, will also walk home with 40 gold medals and GH¢10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center.



Daniel Barnieh's first-half goal was cancelled by Kwame Paul with three minutes left but following Kotoko's defeat in Bechem, the Phobians were confirmed champions.



The prize money from this season surpasses the amount of GH¢180,000 Aduana Stars took after winning the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak recovered from a slow start to the season to sweep aside their opponents in the second round to ensure they ended the 11-year wait for the title.



The appointment of former Medeama SC manager Samuel Boadu seemed to have revived the 'never say die' spirit of the club as the Phobians go on a run of 13 games without defeat.



The Phobians will now represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League next season after over a decade of missing the continental championship.



Hearts of Oak's last success in Africa was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.