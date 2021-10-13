'Hearts of Oak will win CAF Champions League if they eliminate WAC of Morocco' – Former striker Reuben Senyo

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Reuben Senyo, has predicted the Ghanaian champions will win the CAF Champions League if they eliminate Wydad Casablanca.



Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, October 17, 2021, will host the first leg of the second qualifying round tie against the Moroccan champions.



The return leg will be played next weekend in Casablanca.



The winner will progress to the group stage, popularly referred to as the money zone.



“If Hearts of Oak are able to eliminate WAC, that means they will win the Champions League title, I know what I am saying,” Senyo said on Aben FM.



“I have watched the Hearts of Oak team and I believe they are on course but they must be careful with WAC because playing against clubs in North Africa is not easy. Clubs in North Africa do antics.”



“So, I will advise Hearts of Oak to take advantage in the first leg at Accra and score more goals before the return fixture. They should not score less than 2 and I believe with a 2-0 or 3-0 win at home, the club can sail through to the group stages.”



“Hearts should win convincingly at home to brighten their chances of qualifying. They should also guide against conceding and with that the team can progress to the money zone,” he added.