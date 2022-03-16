Hearts of Oak will sign Samuel Inkoom if he impresses technical team- Opare Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Public Relations Officer of Hearts Of Oak Opare Addo says the club will sign former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom if he impresses the technical team at training.



Former Asante Kotoko right-back, Samuel Inkoom trained with his former club’s arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak today, Tuesday March 15, 2022.



The former U20 World and African Champion recently made it known that he would love to play in the Ghana Premier League again.



“Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of oak training grounds. He’s training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him. Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed,” Hearts of Oak P.R.O, Opare Addo told Pure Sports.



Inkoom was linked with a move to Kotoko before the season started, however, the club could not meet his demands.



Inkoom played for Kotoko from 2008-2009 before joining Swiss club FC Basel. The former Secondi-Hasaacas defender has also played for Dnipro, DC United, Bastia, Boavista, Antalyaspor, Platanias, Vereya, Dunav Ruse, Samtradia and Torpedo Kutaisi.



Inkoom was also part of the Black Stars team that won silver at the 2010 and 2015 AFCON.