Hearts of Oak will show their class - Mohammed Polo after Aduana Stars' defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian legend, Mohammed Polo is not worried by Accra Hearts of Oak's opening day defeat to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League as he believes that his former club will bounce back.



Accra Hearts of Oak started their 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday, September 11.



Despite the concern raised by some fans about the defeat, Mohammed Polo urged the supporters not to use what happened last season as justification to put pressure on the team.



"I think it’s a lesson learned. It’s a learning process so no need to panic because it's early days yet. What happened to Hearts of Oak last year they have learned it and am sure this time it’s not going to happen."



"They are going to develop and show their class and I hope they will live up to expectation," Mohammed Polo said in an interview with Citi Sports.



Accra Hearts of Oak will next play city rivals Great Olympics in the GA Mantse Derby on matchday two of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, September 18.



