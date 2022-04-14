Hearts of Oak will shock Kotoko and win Ghana Premier League title - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022
Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is not giving up on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title despite the Phobian's current position on the league table.
The Phobians after matchday twenty-four are occupying the 6th position in the Ghana Premier League table with thirty-six points.
Despite the sixteen point-gap between Accra Hearts of Oak and leaders Asante Kotoko, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe is still confident that they can defend their Ghana Premier title with ten more games to end the season.
“Not at all the title race is not over, you people do not know Hearts of Oak well, you’ll have a shock of your life how the race will end,” the former Ghana Football Association chairman said as reported by 442gh.com.
Accra Hearts of Oak's bid to reduce the points gap between them and their rivals Asante Kotoko was not successful after losing the Ghana Premier League Super Clash 1-0.
The points gap shot up from 13 to 16 after the game and Asante Kotoko will have to drop points in six games in the remaining games for the trophy to elude them while the Phobians win all their remaining games.