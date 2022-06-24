Hearts of Oak will return stronger next season - Kwame Opare Addo assures

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have assured their fans that they will improve their performance next season.



The Rainbow Club suffered an embarrassing campaign in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians finished the campaign at the 6th position with 46 points.



Speaking after the club’s unimpressive performance, Opare Addo is confident his side will come good next season.



“The season was not good for us looking at what happened,” he said.



“We have learned our lessons and I can assure any fan that we will improve our performance next season.



“Measures are being put in place to ensure that our target of the season are met and achieved,” he added.



Hearts of Oak despite their poor Premier League season will play Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced that the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on Friday, September 12.