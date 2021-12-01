‘Hearts of Oak will qualify in Algeria’- Fatawu Mohammed tells Phobians

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Hearts of Oak go to Algeria with a 2-0 advantage in the CAF Confederation



The Phobians conceded six goals on their last trip to North Africa



Summer signing Gladson Awako dropped from the squad



Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has assured the Phobians and Ghanaians that they will qualify to the group stages of the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ghana Premier League champions are going to Algeria with a huge advantage after beating JS Souara 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 201.



Accra Hearts of Oak were relegated to the Confederation Cup by WAC of Morocco following their inability to hold on to their 1-0 home victory following their 6-1 away defeat.



However, fans of the club are more hopeful that the club can qualify this time around.



The captain in an interview with Kessben FM urged the fans to believe in the ability of the team to seal a qualification slot.



“We are qualifying, we will qualify on Sunday. For the chances that we have been creating that we can't score, day in day out we are working on it in training. We are doing everything possible so that when the chances come we will be able to bury them.”



"It is about hard work, determination, and focus. Then at the end of the day, the victory will be ours,” Fatawu told Kumasi-based Kessben FM in an interview.



The Phobian’s are the only club from Ghana competing in Africa club competitions this season.



