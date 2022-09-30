Hearts of Oak will not be affected by Samuel Boadu's sacking - Sam Johnson claims

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Sam Johnson has opined that the club will not suffer any consequences for axing head coach Samuel Boadu.



Boadu was shown the exit on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a three-game winless streak in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



Johnson believes that, just as Boadu took over and changed things for the club, another manager can turn the Phobians' current fortunes around.



“I don’t think so, when somebody was sacked he came in and things went well. So he can also go and somebody will come and things will go well but it’s two things, it can go well and it can go bad, that one you can’t take it away from football".



He also advised the club to appoint a manager who is ready for the job.



“They are supposed to plan a long time ago before Samuel Boadu going out so they need to bring somebody who is ready to do the job.”, he added.



Boadu led Hearts of Oak to a defeat to Aduana Stars before drawing with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in the first three games of the new season.



He spent two seasons at the club, winning six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.







EE/KPE