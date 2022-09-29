Hearts of Oak will lose five consecutive matches - W.O Tandoh curses Phobians

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Former physical trainer of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O Tandoh, has pronounced a curse on the club to lose five consecutive matches following the departure of Samuel Boadu.



W.O Tandoh, who is bitter at how board members of the club have run the affairs of the club, noted that Hearts of Oak would start with a defeat to Bibiani Goldstars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Aduana Stars deputy coach stated that board members like Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi are leading the club into a ditch.



According to him, the incoming Dutch coach to replace coach Samuel Boadu would not succeed under his watch. He asked fans to crucify him if Hearts of Oak won a match.



“Anyone who says Samuel Boadu is arrogant is a liar, and God will punish that person. He will judge that person. I wanted to go there for what they are doing but my job as a coach prevents me. I said it before I left the club, and that is what is happening,” W.O Tandoh said.



“They’ve come with that white man for him to come like how they were with him the last time. I will let them lose five matches.



“They will lose Sunday’s match. They will lose five consecutive matches. Aduana knows that I am a Hearts fan. It is good for me to say that. Hearts will lose five matches on a roll. Crucify me if they pick a winner,” he added.



W.O Tandoh, who claims the club owes him six months’ salary, also said, “they should remember that they owe me six months. I will deal with these useless-minded people at Hearts of Oak.”