Hearts of Oak were lucky against Kotoko - Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications, Edward Omane Boamah has said Hearts of Oak were fortunate to secure a point against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The staunch Kotoko fan believes the Porcupines were the better side and thus should have won the match.



In a facebook post, Omane Boamah who attended the match with Hearts of Oak fan and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, teased the latter for celebrating the draw.



"Hearts of Oak was too lucky. Hon Sam Dzata George and his Phobia squad were very happy with the goalless game. Faaaaaaaaaaabulous the unbeaten...

Most importantly, the game was very exciting. Great for Ghana football" he wrote.



Omane-Boamah and Sam George were among the many public figures who turn up to cheer their clubs on.



The Super Clash lived up to the hype at the Accra Sports stadium despite the match seeing no goals.



Both sides created many goal scoring opportunities but both goalkeepers stole the show with some impressive saves.



The game was the last match of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with the second round set to start on Friday, February 25.





