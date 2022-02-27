Hearts of Oak were lucky - Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu believes Hearts of Oak were lucky to take away a point in their matchday 18 fixture.



The Royals were hoping to continue their fine form against Phobians who are reigning champions at the El Wak Sports Stadium.



However, the much-anticipated game ended 1-1 with Isaac Mensah breaking the deadlock with an assist from Sulley Muntari.



Osman Amadu scored two minutes into four minutes additional time period to snatch a point for the home team.



Speaking after the game, the former Black Stars assistant trainer reiterated that Samuel Boadu and his side were lucky to walk away with a point.



According to him, the pitch did not allow his players to express themselves.



“The pitch didn’t allow us to play our normal football," he said after the game.



"Hearts of Oak started very early but I think it’s a very fair result."



Konadu also confirmed that the El Wak Sports Stadium is now their home grounds.



"However, El- Wak is our home and we are going nowhere,” he said.



The draw leave Legon Cities at the 11th position with 22 points while Hearts of Oak occupy the 6th place with 26 points.



Legon Cities will be hosted by RTU while Hearts of Oak entertain WAFA all in the matchday 19 games.