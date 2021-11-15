'Hearts of Oak were lucky' – Aduana Stars coach Asare Bediako

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars coach Joseph Asare Bediako believes his side didn’t deserve to share spoils with Hearts of Oak in matchday 3 of the Ghana Premier League.



The fire boys held the Phobians to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Kofi Kordzi opened the scoring for the home side before the visitors restored parity through Bright Adjei who scored from the spot.



Speaking after the game, Asare Bediako said his outfit deserved win over Hearts of Oak considering their performance.



“Hearts of Oak were lucky because we were supposed to have won this match but we are very happy to have earned a point,” he said.