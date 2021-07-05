Hearts of Oak were complacent against Ebusua Dwarfs - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is unhappy about his side's complacency in their 1-1 draw against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Despite the draw, Hearts are still top of the league table, three points adrift off arch-rival Asante Kotoko who also drew 1-1 with King Faisal on Saturday.



Dennis Korsah gave Dwarfs the lead but the Crabs couldn't hold as Kwadwo Obeng Jr. scored in added time to split the points.



"We are not done yet. We are still on course and anything can happen, coach Boadu said after the game.



"We wanted to win this match so that we can widen the gap from three to 6 points but look at what happened. I am not happy at all.



He added, "They were a little bit down because they thought Dwarfs is a weak side so they can beat them so they relaxed.



"We don’t go like that we should go all out so that we can win the subsequent matches because we need to take the league title."



Hearts of Oak will face Liberty Professionals in their next league match and a win at the Accra Sports Stadium next Sunday will seal the title for the Phobians.