Hearts of Oak vs Wydad: Five things we learnt

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Supporters give the team extra energy



When the club announced the fees for the game at the Accra Sports Stadium, the supporters marched to the Hearts secretariat to buy the tickets.



The Ghana Premier League champions were granted their request of 2,000 supporters by CAF and GFA.



The jama at the stadium was very loud for the players to hear because of the empty seats around. The players fed off the vibrant songs from the supporters when the Moroccans looked like getting the upper hand in the game.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is a future star



The Africa U-20 gold medallist gave Wydad defenders severe headaches. Barnieh was involved in every attacking move by the Phobians.



His confidence on the ball, one-touch passing and dribbling skills was very good. He was strong and did not allow his opponents to take the ball from him.



Richard Attah keeps getting better



The goalkeeper was instrumental in Accra Hearts of Oak's double-winning season. He was called up by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for the FIFA World Cup double-header qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



Training with Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Olele and the other goalkeepers was a great time to pick up some tips. Attah was alert throughout the game preventing Wydad attackers from get a goal in the game.



Coach Samuel Boadu is still working magic



The Hearts of Oak coach has shown that he is the real deal and that his achievements last season were no fluke.



Samuel Boadu's tactical revolution in the Hearts of Oak club is fantastic and the fans a loving Hearts now. Salifu, Kordzi, and Barnie's energy and connections were a delight to watch throughout the game.



Defenders were solid in front of Goalkeeper Attah



Wydad are noted to have tricky attackers despite the team been hit by injuries. The defenders led by club captain Fatawu Mohammed organised his teammates at the back very well, which prevented the Wydad attackers from having any joy in the Hearts box.



This defending masterclass needs to be repeated when Hearts travel to Morocco for the second leg.