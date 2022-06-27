Hearts of Oak vs RTU was a fixed match - Albert Commey alleges

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans call for probe into Hearts vs RTU match



RTU survive relegation on final day



WAFA, XI Wonders, Elmina Sharks relegated



Former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Albert Yahaya Commey, has alleged that Hearts of Oak played a fixed match with RTU in their final match in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League match.



According to him, the games between Bibiani Gold Stars vs Ashantigold SC, Hearts of Oak vs RTU, Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars and King Faisal vs Legon Cities were all fixed games.



Speaking on Sunyani -based Space FM, the CEO of Eleven Wonders whose side was relegated said, “The 2021/22 League season was competitive. I honestly didn’t like the way and manner the last round of games were played, because there were a lot of fixed matches.”



“The matches between Bibiani Gold Stars and Ashgold was a fixed match, Techiman wonders vs Aduana Stars was a Fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly HEARTS vs RTU was also a fixed match."



“Let us not be hypocrites or else we wouldn’t move forward in Ghana football. I won’t blame the GFA on this, because teams do everything possible to stay in the league during the later part of the league.”



Hearts of Oak lost by 4:1 at home against Real Tamale United with Bibiani Gold Stars settling for a draw against Ashantigold SC.



King Faisal earned a 2-1 win over Legon Cities while Eleven Wonders also defeated Aduana Stars 2:1 in Techiman.



