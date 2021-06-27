You are here: HomeSports2021 06 27Article 1295836

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: Results of last five matches of both teams

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak to play Asante Kotoko on matchday 31 of the 2020/2021 GPL play videoAccra Hearts of Oak to play Asante Kotoko on matchday 31 of the 2020/2021 GPL

The matchday 31 game between the two most glamourous clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off later today, June 27, 2021.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game many have touted as a title decider.

Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into the match tied on 56 points.

A scoreless stalemate would see Hearts of Oak maintain their lead at the table.

However, Asante Kotoko will leapfrog their rivals with a scoring draw due to the head-to-head record after playing goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in February.

Ahead of the game, Footballghana.com takes a look at the last five games for both clubs.

Below are the last five games of Hearts and Kotoko:

Accra Hearts of Oak:

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals

Great Olympics 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama

Hearts of Oak 4-1 Windy Professionals

Legon Cities 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko

BYF Academy 0-2 Kotoko

Kotoko 1-0 Ashantigold

Inter Allies 2-3 Kotoko

Thunderbolts 1-3 Kotoko

Kotoko 2-1 Karela United

Join our Newsletter