Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: NSA write to gov’t to review 25% limit on stadium attendance

The National Sports Authority has written to the government COVID-19 task force to consider reviewing the current 25% capacity arrangement currently in place for football matches in the country.



In January 2021, the government granted permission for football stadiums across the country to admit up to 25% capacity, a revision from the ‘no fans’ at stadium directive that came into effect at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.



However, more than a year since the 25% capacity directive, stakeholders have urged the government to relax the rule to allow more fans into the stadiums.



Ahead of Sunday’s Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in Accra, the NSA has written to the task force to ask them to scrap the existing arrangement, and instead, introduce, different measures that are equally geared towards controlling the spread of the virus.



“The pitch is very much prepared for the match. For the past one week, our green grass and grounds men has always been on the field. There’s no pressure here on like last year where we use to have six teams playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, this time around, we have two teams playing here in a week so there’s not much pressure here. l can say that the pitch is ready for the game” he said.



“ We are going to stick to the 25% capacity provide by the government, yes l know the FA and the home team is pushing for increment but it all depends on the Ghana Health Service. But currently, as we speak, tickets for the match is in but we only have 10,000 tickets which represent 25%”, the NSA said.