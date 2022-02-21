Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kokoto not my best game – Coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Hearts draw 0-0 with Kotoko



Samuel Boadu rues missed chance against Kotoko



Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak performance



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has dismissed notions that the performance of his team against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022, was their best in the ongoing season.



Contrary to assertions by some football fans that Hearts of Oak’s best game of the season was their goalless game against Asante Kotoko, Boadu is adamant the game is nowhere near the best performance his charges have displayed in the 2021/2022 league season.



Samuel Boadu explained that his best game of the season so far was against Legon Cities.



“The best game is against Legon Cities, this is not the game, if I am using the junior team for Hearts of Oak, Kotoko cannot score me,” Samuel Boadu said after the game.



The Phobian coach’s statement was contrary to Prosper Narteh Ogum’s assertions that Kotoko forced Hearts of Oak to play one of their best games of the season.



"I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," Ogum stated.



Hearts of Oak shared the spoils in a goalless game with Legon Cities in their first game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians despite their dominance failed to score and settled for a 0-0 draw against their regional neighbours.



However, the comment by coach Samuel Boadu has angered some Kotoko fans who feel the comment by the Hearts of Oak coach is unfortunate.



Watch Samuel Boadu's interview after the match below



