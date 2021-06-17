Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko will decide 2020/21 GPL winner - Amos Frimpong

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Techiman Eleven Wonder defender, Amos Frimpong believes the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League winner will be decided after the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko games in Accra.



Both sides have 53 points after 29 matches played with only goal difference separating the side.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 31 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Frimpong, who is a former captain for Kotoko believes the clash will decide the winner of the season but is confident his former side will triumph over their sworn rivals due to their good record in Accra.



“It’s looking very tough with both teams having the same points," he told Germany-based Topical Radio.



“So that game in Accra will be a decider because both teams will win the rest of their games."



“Whoever wins [the game in Accra], wins the league."



“And l tip Kotoko to win the league because we have a very good record against them [Hearts of Oak] in Accra and l am confident Kotoko will beat Hearts on that day," he added.



Hearts of Oak are seeking to end their 11 years Premier League trophy drought while Kotoko are aiming to end their 7 years trophy drought.