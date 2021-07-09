Hearts of Oak unwilling to sell Raddy Ovouka amid interest from clubs

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak are not willing to sell Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka to any club.



The enterprising full-back has become a subject of interest for several clubs including an unnamed club in French Ligue 1 after a stellar performance this season.



According to reports, the unnamed club is willing to splash $600,000 to secure the services of the left-back ahead of next season.



But sources close to Hearts of Oak Board says they are not willing to cash in on their assets anytime soon.



The Phobians are close to clinching their first Ghana Premier League title in 12-years and are on the verge of playing in the Africa Interclub competition for the first time in many years.



However, they have decided to keep their stars for impact in Africa next season as they believe the value of their players will increase if they are able to excel.



Ovouka, who has featured 24 times this season for the rainbow boys contract with the club will expire in 2024.



