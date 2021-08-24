Hearts of Oak unveil new signing Benjamin Yorke

Soccer News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have unveiled new signing Benjamin Yorke who has joined them from second-tier side Samartex FC.



The forward racked up 12 goals and provided four assists in 24 matches in the Division One League Zone II



He was part of the Black Stars B squad during the CHAN qualifiers



Yorke wasn’t registered for the preliminary round CAF Champions League as the deal was completed after the August 16 deadline.



Notwithstanding, Hearts can enjoy him in the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup next season.