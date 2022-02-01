Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has completed his transfer to Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the second round of the 2021/2022 season.



The former Inter Milan, Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder joins the Phobians until the end of the season.



Accra Hearts of Oak becomes Sulley Muntari’s first club after the player left Spanish club Albacete in July 2019 after a short spell.



“@MuntariOfficial and now he is a full Phobian. Welcome home. He is here with a banger.,” Accra Hearts of Oak posted on their Twitter page.



Sulley Muntari is Accra Hearts of Oak’s second signing in 2022 following the unveiling of Dennis Korsah on Monday, January 31.



