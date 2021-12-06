Hearts of Oak trolled on social media after 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Heast lost 4-0 to JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup



Hearts suffer yet another defeat in North African side



Hearts of Oak bow out of the Confederations Cup





Hearts of Oak have suffered trolls on social media following a heavy defeat to JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup(CAFCC) on Sunday.



Hearts could not maximise their 2-0 win in the first leg as they were thrashed 4-0 in the return encounter by the Algerian side.



The Phobians, as a result of the 4-2 loss on aggregate failed to make the group stage.



Some Ghanaians took to social media to react to the heavy defeat. Some, while reacting referred to Hearts' 6-1 loss to Morrocan side Wydad Athletic Club(WAC) in the Champions League in September. They lost 6-2 on aggregate in the said tie and dropped into the CAFCC.



@Flashkojo on Twitter tweeted: "10 away goals conceded in continental football. Awww what is happening to my Hearts of oak"



@niiherbie also tweeted: "Hearts of oak in Africa are just like Barcelona in the champions league in the past few years."



A tweet by @BoyeKweku also reads: "Hearts of Oak should return Nana Addo's money. Upon all this money they went to disgrace us. Ah!From Kofi Nsiah (6:1) to Kofi Annan (4:0). Aba bullshit nso ni"



Here are some reactions





Hearts of Oak should return Nana Addo's money.???? Upon all this money they went to disgrace us. Ah!???? From Kofi Nsiah (6:1) to Kofi Annan (4:0). Aba bullshit nso ni ???? — Kweku Boye ???????????? (@BoyeKweku) December 5, 2021

Maybe Hearts of Oak want to drop from the Confederations Cup and then focus on the Ghana premier league.



‘I can’t think far’ — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) December 5, 2021

Hearts of Oak last two visit to Algeria they have conceded 10 goals, how did they win the GPL? — Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) December 5, 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak didn't travel with a coach to Algeria — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) December 5, 2021

The sit down strike affect “Arose Arose Arose” anaa. Hearts of Oak! — Creative Ofori ???????????????????? (@Creativeofori_) December 6, 2021

Hearts of Oak is the useless club in Gh,they can score 5 at home and concede 8 away goals — Edward Sarpong Boateng (@EdwardB34980344) December 6, 2021