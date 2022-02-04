Hearts of Oak troll Great Olympics over wrong date for Ga Mashie derby

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Hearts of Oak beat King Faisal 1-0



Kotoko top Ghana Premier League table



Hearts vs Olympics set for Sunday, February 6, 2022



Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have taken their regional rivals Great Olympics to the cleaners after they posted a wrong date of their game in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak come up against Great Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium in their matchday 16 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.



However, Great Olympics who come into this game as visitors posted a flier with the wrong date for the match. According to the flier shared by the supposed Accra Landlords, their game against the Phobians would rather be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022.



The flyer which was posted at 7:11 am on Friday, February 4, 2022, has since not been deleted and has garnered a number of comments with the Phobians trolling their neighbours.



Some of the Hearts fans appear to be shocked by the graphics shared by Olympics and have stated that the error is an indication that Hearts of Oak will beat them come Sunday, February 6, 2022



Below are some of the tweets





The ticket rates for the Mantse Derby is out... Grab your ticket ???? as we host the Rosalinda's this weekend.#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/4YLYfCi7wx — Phobians - GPLChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 3, 2022

Pressure ooooooo



Sunday is not 13th oooooooo#heartsofoak — Brahimi (@ibnabdee) February 4, 2022

The wonder club indeed???????????????????????????? — Koftwn Mayor (@ayiteysamuel51) February 4, 2022

@thenanaaba come ad see your team ????. Is this Sunday 13th ? — UNCLE MAURICE (@mauricesackey) February 4, 2022

Sunday is 6th February 2022.

Or did you gust concede defeat. — GIWA DAN GIWA (@LyfeKotoko) February 4, 2022

U don't even know Sunday's date and you expect to win. Tweaaaaaaaaa

PHOOOOOOOBIIIAAA ???????????????? — Osman Bawah (@Bawah4Osman) February 4, 2022

Another wahala on your head... hearts go beat you like barawo. — Rijiyar Lemo ???????????????? (@k_samuwal) February 4, 2022

Eeeeeiiish Mr Admin ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/uOTgrZYpJ5 — Hearts of oak in my DNA ❤???????? (@osae27) February 4, 2022