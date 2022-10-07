Hearts of Oak train in Mali today ahead of AS Real Bamako game on Saturday

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League club, Hearts of Oak have settled in quite well in Mali ahead of the club’s first match of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Following the exit of Asante Kotoko from the CAF Champions League, the Phobians are now the only representatives of Ghana competiting in Africa.



This weekend, Hearts of Oak will take on AS Real Bamako in the first leg of the tie in the second preliminary round.



Ahead of what will be a tough match, the Phobians are training at the Stade 26 Mars this evening to wrap up preparations for the game.



Tomorrow’s crucial match will be played at the Stade 26 Mars tomorrow at 16:00GMT.



Hearts of Oak are hoping to secure a good result to ensure the second leg which will be played in Ghana becomes easier.