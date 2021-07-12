Hearts of Oak to pocket $43,000 for winning the League

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

League winners Accra Hearts of Oak will be rewarded with a a cash prize of ¢250,000 ($43,000) plus a league trophy from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The Rainbow boys clinched the 2020-21 Premier League title after drawing with Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians will now represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League next season after over almost a decade of missing the continental championship.



Hearts after their win will secure 40 gold medals, ¢10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the cash prize of ¢250,000.



The new cash prize package is an increment of the GH¢180,000 Aduana Stars received for winning the last league title in the 2016/17 campaign.